Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Vigilance Needed Amid Iranian Sleeper-Cell Threats

Given the recent arrests by federal agents of Iranian nationals suspected of having terrorist ties in the U.S., Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, emphasized on Newsmax, Wednesday, the critical need for vigilance, imploring Americans to "never let our guard down."

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," she stressed the need for heightened vigilance following recent arrests of Iranian nationals living in the United States without legal authorization and suspected of having ties to potential terrorism.

"Yes, actually, we do know that they were actively going after a number of those with identified ties to terrorist organizations and arresting those over the weekend," Ernst said. "So, yes, 11 were arrested."

Her comments come amid escalating concerns about potential sleeper cells inside U.S. borders, particularly following a stark message reportedly sent from Iran to President Donald Trump during last week's G7 summit in Canada.

The warning asserted that the attack on Iran's nuclear sites could trigger sleeper cells to activate and commit terror attacks in the U.S., according to CBN.

Ernst underscored the increased risk, attributing some of the vulnerability directly to border policies under the Biden administration.

"Here's the kicker," Ernst said, sharply criticizing Biden's immigration policy. "Thanks to Joe Biden and his open-border policies, we know that over 700 Iranian nationals who were illegally crossing into the United States were picked up under the Biden administration, but were released into the interior [of the country]."

Among the recent arrests highlighted by federal immigration authorities was an Iranian national apprehended in Alabama, identified as an Iranian army sniper, while another detained in Houston was found carrying a loaded pistol.

Ernst's remarks align with the heightened alert described by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who recently issued a National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin, explicitly noting a "heightened threat environment" across the United States, driven primarily by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

In the interview, Ernst called for sustained diligence, emphasizing the necessity of proactive measures.

"We are finding those [who] have come into the country illegally. We are keeping an eye on them, and I'm sure we will get additional briefings on additional potential ties to terrorism," she explained.

The FBI has confirmed that "assets are fully engaged" in preventing potential terrorist acts, but offered few specifics beyond a general assurance of vigilance and proactivity.

Noem echoed Ernst's concerns, saying when questioned by reporters about sleeper cells, that "I can't necessarily share that with you, but I will tell you that we are continuing to evaluate every single threat and proactively go after them before they do anything or take any activity."

As federal agencies continue monitoring and intervention efforts, Ernst reiterated her stance on security preparedness, emphasizing a continuous, unyielding vigilance: "This is extremely important. We need to be vigilant, vigilant, vigilant as we are moving through this ceasefire process with Israel and Iran. We must never let our guard down."

