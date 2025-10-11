Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Situation in Gaza Remains 'Tenuous'

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Saturday that she is cautiously optimistic about the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, but warned that conditions on the ground remain "very fragile."

The ceasefire is the first phase of a peace deal that pauses the conflict that began with the terrorist group's attack two years ago, which killed around 1,200 Israelis and led to over 250 hostages being taken.

"Obviously, the aid that is going into Gaza will be incredibly important: medical support, clean water, food, shelter for those families that are returning to that area into the Gaza area," Ernst said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

"But stability, having American leadership in Israel, helping direct some of those operations, having other Arab nations that will provide their troops for stability within the Gaza Strip — all of that is going to be incredibly important.

"But what we have to remember is that Hamas cannot be part of this solution," she said.

"They must be gone and they must be demilitarized."

Ernst, who serves on the Senate Homeland Security and Armed Services committees, praised the efforts of Trump and his Middle East team for putting an end to the conflict.

"President Trump, for working out this extraordinary deal during very difficult times, he truly is the president of peace, and I am very optimistic about this deal.

"We'll see if Hamas holds up its end of the bargain, but finally we will have our hostages home," she said.

"And this is a broader plan for peace and stability, prosperity in the Middle East; so, again, thanks to President Trump for his incredible leadership," she added, also expressing gratitude to Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, for their roles in securing the peace deal.

