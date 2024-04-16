WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joni ernst | impeachment | alejandro mayorkas | border

Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Homeland Is Unsafe Due to Mayorkas

By    |   Tuesday, 16 April 2024 06:00 PM EDT

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa told Newsmax on Tuesday that because of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the country is unsafe.

"Our homeland is not safe now, due to Secretary Mayorkas willfully not following the law when it comes to immigration and border enforcement," Ernst said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Earlier on Tuesday, House Republicans delivered articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. It was expected that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will dismiss or table the impeachment charges a day after they are presented by the House impeachment managers.   

“We are sitting ducks because this administration refuses to secure the border and make sure that we are quickly moving out all of those that have no valid asylum claims which is the vast majority of people that are being trafficked over our southern border by the Mexican cartels,”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa told Newsmax on Tuesday that because of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the country is unsafe.
joni ernst, impeachment, alejandro mayorkas, border
193
2024-00-16
Tuesday, 16 April 2024 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved