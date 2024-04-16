Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Homeland Is Unsafe Due to Mayorkas

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa told Newsmax on Tuesday that because of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the country is unsafe.

"Our homeland is not safe now, due to Secretary Mayorkas willfully not following the law when it comes to immigration and border enforcement," Ernst said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Earlier on Tuesday, House Republicans delivered articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. It was expected that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will dismiss or table the impeachment charges a day after they are presented by the House impeachment managers.

“We are sitting ducks because this administration refuses to secure the border and make sure that we are quickly moving out all of those that have no valid asylum claims which is the vast majority of people that are being trafficked over our southern border by the Mexican cartels,”

