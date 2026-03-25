Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Demand Better Tracking of Federal Spending

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the federal government is lax on tracking how it spends the money of American taxpayers.

"This is so important, and I'll just give you one giant example — the state of Minnesota," she said on "National Report."

Ernst suggested that better accounting tools might have helped prevent widespread fraud that was uncovered in Minnesota.

"If we actually had a price tag associated with every dollar that was going out of the federal government's coffers, and knew how it was being spent, then we would be able to question some of that spending," she said.

Ernst said her proposal is long overdue.

"Taxpayers could see how their tax dollars are being spent. It's common sense," she said.

Ernst noted that accurate bookkeeping is typically a part of everyday life for most Americans.

"We know what we spend in our personal budgets," she said. "Most businesses know and understand what they are spending.

"So, the federal government should be able to itemize and tell us exactly what is being spent, and it should be easy to track."

Ernst contended that money could have been saved had there been better accounting of how tax dollars are appropriated.

"If we had known all of this, think of the fraud that we could have thwarted before it ever occurred," she said.

In a release announcing the COST Act, Ernst said, "The Navy sunk tax dollars into conducting octopus hypnosis. But you'll put yourself in a trance reading through the results trying to find the cost. Why? Because it's not included."

She also targeted another defense spending item.

"The Army is spending taxpayer money on monkey mind reading, but the cost is anyone's guess," she said. "While I'm sure we're all looking forward to learning what's on the minds of monkeys, I already know what's on taxpayers' minds."

Ernst said the answer is simple.

"They are fed up with Washington hiding how the money they worked so hard to earn is being spent, only to learn it's been wasted," she said.

Ernst's appearance on Newsmax was in advance of the planned announcement later in the day of the sale of a government building that she believes will save "American taxpayers millions of dollars in delinquent maintenance and annual operating and maintenance costs."

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