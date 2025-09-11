Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: We Honor Those Who Served on 9/11

"I use this day to honor all of those that served during the global war on terrorism," Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax, as the nation marks 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

She said that "9/11 was a very dark day for the United States of America" during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "But what it did do was motivate patriots all across the United States of America. And it brought us together in a way that other acts had not.

"So for those of us that served in the global war on terror, we knew that we were fighting for a just cause. We knew that we were protecting the United States of America from those foreign terrorists abroad that brought that fight to our very own homeland."

Ernst, who is a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Armed Services Committee, noted that it's important for all Americans to think of those who ran into danger 24 years ago. "I want to honor all of those that served during the global war on terrorism. But also remember those first responders that gave that selfless sacrifice by running to the towers, by responding to that field in Pennsylvania, by responding here at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

"And all of those families that lost their loved ones on that dark day, we must remember, we must take the time to think about our past, think about today, and then project for the future and hope for peace, not just here in the United States, but around the globe."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Related Stories:

1226015

1226003