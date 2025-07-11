Pa. Mayor to Newsmax: Hoping for Answers on Butler Shooting

Jondavid Longo, mayor of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, told Newsmax on Friday that he's looking forward to getting answers from the Trump administration regarding the 2024 assassination attempt against now-President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the anniversary of which is Sunday.

"One thing is for sure, I don't think that anybody is satisfied, of course, with what the Biden-Harris regime did for the many months before President Trump and his administration took office, by way of getting answers for the American people," Longo told "Finnerty" guest host Bob Brooks.

"And of course, we're not satisfied that they left a very good thing in place for President Trump and his administration to pick up on this investigation. So, we're hopeful that we'll get answers very soon."

Longo was reportedly at the rally in Butler on July 13, 2024, when Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, scaled a building about 130 yards away from where Trump was speaking undetected, wounding Trump in the right ear while killing Corey Comperatore, 50, a firefighter from nearby Sarver, Pennsylvania, and seriously wounding two others. A Secret Service sniper fatally shot Crooks.

Slippery Rock is about 17 miles north of Butler.

"I heard that first crack, and part of me started looking around, but mostly, it was disbelief, like this couldn't possibly have been," Longo told WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh on Friday. "Surely it was a firecracker or something. It's a gag."

Longo said when the shots were fired, he shielded his wife, not knowing at the time where those shots were coming from. He said Comperatore was sitting 15 to 20 feet behind him.

"While it could be very quickly for us, that it has transpired in the past, I think that a lot of us are reminded of the fact that the Comperatore family doesn't get to live it quickly," Longo said. "They get to and have to deal with the consequences of that day every day of their lives, and for the rest of their lives."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com