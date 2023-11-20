×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jonathan conricus | rockets | life | death | actions | seconds | civilians

Conricus to Newsmax: 'Life and Death' Actions in 15 Seconds

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 10:47 PM EST

Israel Defense Forces Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told Newsmax on Monday that "life and death actions" sometimes have to be made in 15 seconds when a rocket alert sends civilians scrambling from their cars.

Welcome to southern Israel, Greta Van Susteren. The host of "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" is reporting from Israel for Newsmax and had to exit her car along the side of the road to prepare for a rocket strike on Monday.

Conricus said that, "sadly," that is life in Israel.

"Almost 10,000 rockets have been fired towards Israel from Gaza over the last month and a half or 45 days, and so it has become custom," Conricus told Van Susteren. "People living in the south are unfortunately very familiar with this reality that has been their lives.

"Here in Tel Aviv, we're spoiled. We get 90 seconds so we can stop our car, get out in an orderly fashion, and then cover our heads and lie down until we hear either the sound of an interception or the explosion of an impact. Hopefully an interception. But those living in southern Israel where you are close to, in some cases, they have 15 seconds or perhaps 30 seconds," Conricus said.

"So we're talking about life and death actions that need to be really, really quick."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Israel Defense Forces Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told Newsmax on Monday that "life and death actions" sometimes have to be made in 15 seconds when a rocket alert sends civilians scrambling from their cars.
jonathan conricus, rockets, life, death, actions, seconds, civilians, israel, gaza
269
2023-47-20
Monday, 20 November 2023 10:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved