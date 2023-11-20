Conricus to Newsmax: 'Life and Death' Actions in 15 Seconds

Israel Defense Forces Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told Newsmax on Monday that "life and death actions" sometimes have to be made in 15 seconds when a rocket alert sends civilians scrambling from their cars.

Welcome to southern Israel, Greta Van Susteren. The host of "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" is reporting from Israel for Newsmax and had to exit her car along the side of the road to prepare for a rocket strike on Monday.

Conricus said that, "sadly," that is life in Israel.

"Almost 10,000 rockets have been fired towards Israel from Gaza over the last month and a half or 45 days, and so it has become custom," Conricus told Van Susteren. "People living in the south are unfortunately very familiar with this reality that has been their lives.

"Here in Tel Aviv, we're spoiled. We get 90 seconds so we can stop our car, get out in an orderly fashion, and then cover our heads and lie down until we hear either the sound of an interception or the explosion of an impact. Hopefully an interception. But those living in southern Israel where you are close to, in some cases, they have 15 seconds or perhaps 30 seconds," Conricus said.

"So we're talking about life and death actions that need to be really, really quick."

