IDF's Conricus to Newsmax: Hostage Delay Is Psychological Warfare

A delay in the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas is most likely a ploy by the terrorist organization to place as much anguish as possible on the hostages' families, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The release of at least 50 hostages was reportedly going to begin Thursday, with at least 10 getting released each day of a four-day pause in fighting. But Tzachi Hanegbi, director of Israel's National Security Council, reportedly said late Wednesday the release won't begin before Friday.

"We know that there will always be the delays and setbacks and difficulties. That is part of dealing with the terrorist organization. And we know that there are conducting psychological warfare," Conricus told guest host Bianca de la Garza on "The Record With Great Van Susteren."

"They will try to really manipulate as much as possible and make life as unbearable as possible for the families of those Israeli hostages, and I think that is what we're seeing now.

"It's a bit confusing for people who are not here. But for us Israelis, [we] are used to dealing with Hamas being this very fickle and dishonest organization full of hate."

Israel has taken control of most of northern Gaza since it began a ground operation following Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7 in which more than 1,200 Israelis were massacred. Conricus said until the IDF is told otherwise, it will continue its pursuit of Hamas terrorists and dismantling the organization's Gaza infrastructure.

"What we on the ground in IDF are doing is business as usual," he said. "When I say business, it means the business of attacking and dismantling Hamas. Until we get any other notice and directives from the cabinet, we will continue fighting against Hamas.

"When and if we get other directives, then we will facilitate and implement government directives. And hopefully, we will see the safe return of Israeli hostages that have been held for 47 days in Hamas captivity, including women and children. Until that happens, we are vigilant on the ground and business continues."

Conricus said any pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas does not include Hezbollah to the north in Lebanon. Hamas and Hezbollah are both backed by Iran.

"We will see how Hezbollah responds to the situation," he said. "We have seen reports that they allegedly are going to honor that agreement, will be a part of it. But we, of course, won't take their word for it. And we will continue to be deployed along the border, defending ourselves, defending Israelis against their aggression."

