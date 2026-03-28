Conricus to Newsmax: Conflict Won't End Until Uranium Accounted For

Former IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said Saturday that the Israel-Iran conflict "won’t end" until Tehran’s nuclear material is fully secured.

He warned that "what definitely needs to be achieved [is] taking control of or otherwise destroying or safely disposing of the remaining enriched uranium.

"I don’t see this conflict ending with that unaccounted for."

Appearing on Newsmax’s "America Right Now," Conricus outlined what he described as the remaining military objectives for Israel and the United States as fighting intensifies, including fresh Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and the interception of a missile launched from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi forces.

"A few objectives are left," Conricus said, stressing that beyond uranium control, "very important strategically is to take control over the Hormuz Strait and make sure that the Iranians won’t even think about running this protection racket ever again."

He described Iran’s actions in the key waterway as "basically what they’re doing in the Strait of Hormuz," adding that the U.S. and its allies must "deny them the ability to do so."

Conricus also pointed to longer-term political goals, including "the fall of the regime," though he noted that outcome is "later in the game and not necessarily by military means."

On Israel’s operational role, he said the country is actively supporting U.S.-led efforts in the region, including intelligence gathering and targeted strikes.

"Israel is collecting intelligence, using agents on the ground, applying military pressure," he said, adding that Israel "will be striking military targets that are part of the supply chain or infrastructure" tied to Iranian capabilities.

He emphasized that "the U.S. is in the lead here," but Israel is contributing "in an auxiliary fighting position."

As questions grow about the trajectory of the conflict and potential diplomatic offramps, Conricus said Washington and Jerusalem remain closely coordinated.

"I think we are very well aligned, both at the political leadership level and definitely at the military level," he said, adding, "I have no reason to believe that the reality is different."

If Washington were to call for a halt, "the real question will be, Will President Trump order Israel to stand down? And Israel will have to abide by that," Conricus said.

However, he made clear Israel’s preference to continue operations: "We would very much like to continue to strike Iran, strike Hezbollah, strike their proxies, and once and for all, get rid of an existential threat."

Ultimately, he said, "whatever the president says will go," while expressing hope that Israel will have "enough time and support to actually finish the job."