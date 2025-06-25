IDF Spokesman to Newsmax: Iran Is 'Cunning' and 'Prepared'

Following the past weekend’s strikes on the Fordo nuclear facilities in Iran, some in the media have questioned if there are alternate sites that Iran could have moved their nuclear materials.

Former Israel Defense Forces spokesman and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Jonathan Conricus told Newsmax on Wednesday that the U.S. and Israel should expect Iran "to be cunning and to be prepared for what we are doing."

"We should always expect our enemy to be cunning and to be prepared for what we're doing. And I think that's the modus operandi of Mossad and Israeli intel when it comes to Iran. I think Israel has been very well prepared in collecting intelligence and preparing the targets," Conricus said during an appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

Concricus noted that the Iranians likely assumed the Frodo facility was "deep enough, strong enough, hardened enough," that the Israelis and Americans wouldn’t be able to damage it even if they knew its location."

"But I can assure you that Israeli intel is on top of what's going on, listening to what the Iranians are saying, monitoring visually where they are and what they're doing. And if the Iranians did indeed have this prepared, then Israel will probably find out about it," Conricus added.

