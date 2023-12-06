IDF's Conricus to Newsmax: More Dead Hamas to Come

Spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Israeli military has killed a series of Hamas leaders and plans to kill more.

"Unfortunately, there are still quite a few" leaders in Hamas, Conricus told "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

"We haven't really started working in earnest on the southern part of the Gaza-Hamas infrastructure. We are now working on that in Khan Younis and in other locations, and I think that it will be a matter of time — hopefully soon — we'll be able to publish a similar picture just of other terrorists with red circles around their faces, indicating that they will no longer be terrorizing Israeli civilians in the future.

"And that is what's going on now in Khan Younis and in other locations where we are fighting ... with lots of terrorists — fighting against our troops — and with us making significant advances in what is the hometown of Yahya Sinwar."

Sinwar is considered the most senior Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, and is one of Israel's most wanted men.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com