Sen. Husted to Newsmax: Spending Bill Must Pass for Good of American People

Congress needs to pass President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill" of tax cuts and spending for the good of the American people, Sen. Jon Husted told Newsmax on Monday.

The Ohio Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "there are many things that fiscal Republicans can like about this bill," which is both "a pro-growth [and] pro-family policy."

The senator insisted that "I am not saying that we don't have more work to do ... but this bill has got to get accomplished, because we do not want to see the negative consequences of tax hikes on the American people."

Responding to Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson's concern that the bill doesn't go far enough to address the government's spending problem, Husted said that "we need to get this done, and I welcome the opportunity to continue to take more of the spending out of this bill to create more savings. We can get that done over the next couple of weeks, but we need to deliver for the American people."

Husted also commented on the riots in Los Angeles, saying that "it is terrible that California Gov. Gavin [Newsom] did not lead" in trying to put down the violent demonstrations.

He insisted that "Newsom and the mayor of Los Angeles should have taken control of the situation; they should have supported ICE agents. It is really despicable that [they] allowed this to happen."

