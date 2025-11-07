Sen. Husted to Newsmax: 'People Are Suffering' From Shutdown

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Friday that legislators should pass a bipartisan continuing resolution to fund the government and end the ongoing shutdown, which has become the longest in U.S. history.

Senators on Friday are expected to vote on legislation that could end the shutdown, but Democrat leaders said that any bill that doesn't include changes to healthcare would be a "nonstarter" for the party.

When asked on "Wake Up America" if it's too early for Democrats to join with Republicans to pass a bill that would reopen the government, Husted said, "I hope not because people are suffering around this country."

He added, "If your flight gets delayed, canceled, if you don't get a paycheck, you can thank the Democrats because they're in their quest to prove to President Trump that they're tough, and in their quest to get leverage they are causing real pain across the country."

"I hope that this is affecting them; I hope that they have a conscience and are willing to accept the pain that they're causing in people's lives."

Husted said the vote on Friday will provide Democrats "the opportunity" to end the shutdown.

"We're going to put a new package in front of them that will fund the military, fund SNAP, fund a couple of different government agencies."

Husted also noted that "these appropriations bills were passed before the shutdown occurred, on a bipartisan basis. So there's nothing new here."

He said legislators should "just pass a CR" that would fund the government through January, adding, "It's time to get this over. And I hope, I hope that on this beautiful Friday morning here in Washington, we'll have some good news for the American people."

Husted noted that he's told Democrats he's "willing to work on trying to cut healthcare spending and make healthcare more affordable to people … but it's their failure; they are the ones that created this problem."

