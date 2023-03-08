Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted to Newsmax: Pushing Norfolk to Be Accountable

The government needs to fight for the rights of citizens affected by train derailments, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Husted spoke with Newsmax's "Wake Up America" after the National Transportation Safety Board decided to launch a special investigation into Norfolk Southern Railway after last month's derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The NTSB said Norfolk Southern had five significant incidents since December 2021 that resulted in the deaths of several employees. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is set to testify Thursday before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on the recent derailment in Ohio.

Husted said Norfolk Southern is responsible and "needs to pay for all of it, and what the federal government needs to do, state government and local government, we need to hold Norfolk Southern accountable. When citizens have complaints, let's go fight for them."

Husted said it's important the investigations uncover the cause of derailments, adding that "there is no doubt that railroad companies are not invested enough in safety, and this is impacting communities across the country, many of them rural communities.

"We are going to keep pushing [Norfolk Southern] to be accountable and to make East Palestine better than they found it five weeks ago."

