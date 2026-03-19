Sen. Husted to Newsmax: Press Downplays US Wins in Iran

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Thursday that many news outlets do not report the full extent of U.S. military success against Iran because they do not want President Donald Trump to appear effective.

On "Ed Henry The Big Take," Husted said much of the coverage is being shaped by political motives rather than battlefield realities.

"There are a lot of people that, frankly, don't want us to be successful," he said. "They don't want the president to be successful, and they're trying to paint a picture that he's not successful."

Husted argued that the facts point to a major strategic victory for the United States and its allies.

"Look, our warfighters and the administration have decimated Iran," he said. "Their ability to make war, their ability to obtain a nuclear weapon, all of those things are important."

The senator added that those gains are especially significant given Iran's track record of being "the leading sponsor of state terrorism over the last 47 years that that regime has been in power."

He framed the administration's approach as rooted in a clear doctrine aimed at both deterrence and diplomacy.

"Now, what's the pathway forward? It's peace through strength," Husted said. "I still believe it's always been the right way for America."

He emphasized that the U.S. is sending a dual message to Iran — one of strength and one of opportunity.

"Iran has to know that America is dedicated to wiping out their ability to attack our ships, to close down the Strait of Hormuz, but they also have to know that there is a path forward for them that can be peaceful, that can be prosperous," Husted said.

The senator said the U.S. stands ready depending on how Iran responds.

"In that, America also stands ready to join them in peace or in war, depending on how they want to proceed from here," he said. "Let's pray for peace."

Husted also took time to honor U.S. service members, including three Ohio Air National Guardsmen killed in a recent KC-135 crash.

"Our warfighters are doing a tremendous job in the skies around Iran and that vicinity … and it's tragic that we lost three Air National Guardsmen from Ohio," he said.

Looking ahead, Husted said Congress will review any further funding requests for the conflict carefully.

"As far as where we go with any future requests on funding, we'll have to get the details before we can determine whether that is something that is a go or not," he said.

Husted reiterated that the goal remains a decisive and swift outcome.

"We want the war to be brief and successful," he said.

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