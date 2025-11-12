Sen. Husted to Newsmax: GOP, Trump Cut Taxes, Revived US Energy

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, on Newsmax Wednesday praised Republicans and President Donald Trump for delivering tax relief, reviving American energy production, and lowering gas prices, saying those results are now clear for working families.

Husted said on "National Report" that Republicans "gave working families the largest tax cut they've ever had in American history … eliminated taxes on tips and overtime [and] cut taxes on Social Security."

He added, "So we're letting people keep more of what they earn."

Husted also credited renewed energy production for easing costs at the pump.

"One of the things you see dramatically gone down since last year are gas prices because we eliminated all the [former President Joe] Biden-era prohibitions on drilling and so forth on energy," Husted said.

Husted argued that Republicans have kept their promises, while Democrats "didn't accomplish anything other than put people through 43 days of pain and unnecessary suffering" during the recent government shutdown.

"We finally, as Republicans, did what we said we would do," he said.

Husted also criticized Democratic Party leadership, saying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his allies "got the Democrats into a shutdown that they could not get their way out of."

He said it took "more moderate Democrats" to cross over and work with Republicans to reopen the government.

"The Democrats have been taken over by the radical left," Husted said.

"Since Obamacare was put in place, healthcare inflation has been the number one driver of inflation in this country," he added. "And the Democrats put that in place, not Republicans."

He argued that Republicans can now show they are the party of affordability.

"We want to make healthcare more affordable," Husted said. "We want to empower consumers, stop sending payments directly to insurance companies, and give consumers the ability to shop for their healthcare and drive down the cost."

Husted said the GOP's record proves its economic approach works.

"We're responsible," he said.

"We're letting people keep more of what they earn. We're attacking the bad policies that Democrats put in place and showing that there's a pathway forward to make things more affordable."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com