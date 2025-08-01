Sen. Husted to Newsmax: Trump Tariffs Will Bring Auto Industry Home

President Donald Trump's tariffs, particularly within the European, Japanese, and the North and South Korean markets, will force more supply to be made in America, and that will be beneficial for states such as Ohio, Sen. Jon Husted said on Newsmax Friday.

"It's going to force more [to be] made in America," the Ohio Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "And you can't do 'made in America' without 'made in Ohio,' because we really are part of the supply for the auto industry, for the manufacturing industry, for the manufacturing sector. That's the heart of the industrial Midwest."

Husted predicted that as a result of some of the deals on tariffs Trump has made, "you're going to see a lot of success, a lot of new investments, a lot of new business and growing existing businesses."

Trump's latest tariffs are to begin on Aug. 7, and he said that the tax hikes on nearly $3 trillion in imported goods will bring new factory jobs, reduce budget deficits, and more.

Some automakers, like Ford Motor Co., are warning that the tariffs will cause them financial difficulties. Ford said it anticipates a net $2 billion hit to its earnings this year alone.

Husted also on Friday discussed a bipartisan bill he and other colleagues have introduced to improve the Department of Labor's ability to detect and report human trafficking.

"The open border crisis of the Biden years has led to hundreds of thousands of children and illegal immigrants coming into this country, and that leads to human trafficking," he said. "You can also throw in the fentanyl that came across the border, and then you have addiction, and all of that in a big, ugly package leads to human trafficking."

The legislation will allow Department of Labor employees who inspect manufacturing and agricultural facilities, as well as construction sites, for signs of human trafficking, said Husted.

"If they see them, then we have a connection to refer them to law enforcement to go in and make arrests and stop the heinous crimes that you see," the senator said. "I've done ride-alongs with police and children's services workers. When you see the ugly situation that so many young people and children are put in through human trafficking, it breaks your heart."

Husted on Friday also spoke out about the brawl that took place earlier this week in his home state's city of Cincinnati, and decried what he called a "lack of leadership' from the city's officials.

"I have a message for them: If you don't protect people and their property, then people will no longer live in your city," he said. "They won't invest in your city. They won't visit your city. Ask San Francisco what happened when they did that. Cities across this country need to understand. You've got to support the police. You've got to support the rule of law. You've got to protect people. If you don't, you're going to see people flee … the justice system needs to work better in our cities, or we're going to see more of this."

He also accused Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was reportedly out of town when the fight took place, of not providing leadership on the matter.

"I want all your viewers to understand the people who want the police or the people who live in these communities, the people who don't have a voice, the people who oftentimes live middle-class or near poverty lifestyles, they don't have private security," said Husted.

