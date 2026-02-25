Sen. Husted to Newsmax: Trump's Economic Message Highlights Tax Benefits

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's economic message in his State of the Union address will resonate with voters at home because it underscored what he called clear differences between Republicans and Democrats on taxes.

Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress, focusing heavily on the economy, tax policy, domestic energy production, and trade, while also highlighting military service members, victims of crime, and first responders, as lawmakers from both parties filled the House chamber for the annual address.

Husted, appearing the following morning on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," said the speech "showed the difference about how Democrats really wanted higher taxes. And Republicans have cut taxes for working families."

The senator pointed to specific provisions he said benefit workers and retirees.

"We know that cutting taxes on tips, eliminating taxes on overtime, Social Security, giving people a $2,200 per child tax credit helps working families," he said. "It makes life more affordable for them."

He said the reason is straightforward.

"Why? Because they have more money in their pockets to spend and save on the things that they need to make their lives a success," Husted said.

The Ohio Republican described what he saw inside the House chamber during the address.

"And it was stark last night," he said. "If you were in the chamber, you saw the fact that Republicans cheered tax cuts for working families."

"And the Democrats, you could tell they had scorn for them that they wanted taxes to go up on working families," he added.

Responding to Democrats' messaging on affordability, Husted argued Republican tax legislation prevented a significant increase for Ohio families.

"Well, think about it," he said. "If we hadn't passed the working family tax cut plan, taxes would have gone up on the average Ohio family, for example, by $3,500."

"Instead, they will get around a $5,000 tax benefit," Husted said. "I mean, you want to talk about affordability."

Husted laid out what he called three ways to make life more affordable.

"There's three ways to make things more affordable," he said. "Help people earn more, which we're doing with the Made in America strategy."

"Bringing manufacturing here, letting them keep more of what they earn," Husted continued. "That's what the working family tax cut plan was about, and cutting the prices for the things that they need."

He also cited energy prices.

"Gasoline is down," Husted said. "And the president outlined an agenda last night to continue to supply more energy for supply and demand that will drive down electricity prices."

He framed the Republican agenda in direct contrast to Democrats.

"This is the working family agenda that is in opposition to what the Democrats want to do, which they want to jack up taxes and prices on working families in this country," Husted said.

Husted also addressed President Donald Trump's decision to moderate his criticism of the Supreme Court during the speech after the recent ruling against his trade tariffs.

"I thought it was a smart decision on his part to handle it that way," he said.

"Look, when we disagree, we're a nation where we respect the rule of law," Husted said. "The Supreme Court ruled."

"And he just said instead of fighting with them, I'm going to I'm going to work together with our trading partners to get these trade deals done, to get them locked in place, to prove that I'm strong on the issue of negotiating fair trade deals," he added.

Husted said predictability in trade policy would benefit businesses and consumers.

"That's what we need, because I think most American businesses and consumers want a smoother path," he said. "They want to see more predictability."

"And if we can get good trade deals done over the next 150 days, that will unleash more investment in American business, more made in America," Husted said. "I thought he took the right tone on that last night."

