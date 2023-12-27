Jon Hatami to Newsmax: LA DA Is Violent Criminal's 'Best Friend'

In an interview on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Democrat candidate Jon Hatami, a child abuse survivor and Deputy District Attorney in L.A. County, said incumbent George Gascon has allowed crime to skyrocket in Los Angeles.

"George Gascon is the best friend of violent criminals. He has befriended violent criminals. He's allowed them to be released numerous times," Hatami asserted. "He doesn't prosecute individuals with firearms, and he's repeatedly told everyone that 'crime isn't real, it's just a feeling.'"

The deputy D.A. voiced strong criticism against incumbent George Gascon's approach to crime and pledged to bring change if elected.

Gascon, who has faced controversy over his perceived leniency towards criminals, has been accused by Hatami of allowing crime to escalate unchecked. Hatami cited recent tragic incidents, including the murder of a four-year-old in a road rage incident committed by a parolee with a history of violent offenses and firearm possession.

The interview highlighted specific cases, such as the stabbing and burning of a teacher and UCLA graduate by an individual previously arrested for rape.

Hatami argued that Gascon's policies contributed to a rise in crime, including a "123% increase in smash-and-grab burglaries, a 103% increase in restaurant burglaries," and Los Angeles earning the unfortunate title of the "hate crime capital" with a 100 percent surge in hate crimes.

Hatami, known for prosecuting high-profile child abuse cases, including the one featured in the Netflix documentary "The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez," is seeking to replace Gascon as the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

When asked how Gascon might respond if tragedy struck someone close to him, Hatami expressed skepticism, stating, "I don't think he cares one iota about victims. All he cares about is power and wanting to be voted in as the district attorney again. He just wants to bring chaos to Los Angeles and destroy the D.A.'s office."

Hatami emphasized the upcoming election on March 5, 2024, with ballots set to be sent out on February 5.

