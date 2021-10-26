Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Young People 'Indoctrinated' to Hate America

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax that this country's current education system is ''indoctrinating'' young people to hate the United States.

''I saw a poll a couple months ago. It was a nationwide poll that basically asked, to what extent do you love this country? It was broken up by all kinds of different demographic groups,'' Johnson said on Tuesday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

''There was only one demographic group, only one, where a majority of the respondents didn't, it in some way, shape or form, love this country. You know which one it was it was? It was young people.

''Those young people weren't born with a bias against this nation, this land, this marvel we call America, this land of unlimited opportunity. That dislike for America was indoctrinated in them by our school systems.''

Johnson said he is concerned about the ''collusion'' between the administration of President Joe Biden and national teachers unions and the National School Boards Association.

The association sent Biden a letter Sept. 29 expressing concern over the safety of school board members and teachers being ''harassed'' by angry parents attending local meetings to protest the teaching of critical race theory to students.

The letter, signed by association President Viola Garcia and interim Executive Director Chip Slaven, said that the country's ''schools and education leaders are under immediate threat'' from a ''growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation'' taking place at school board meetings throughout the country.

''NSBA believes immediate [federal] assistance is required to protect our students, school board members, and educators who are susceptible to acts of violence affecting intrastate commerce because of threats to their districts, families, and personal safety,'' the letter said.

''We also appreciate recent discussions with White House and U.S. Department of Education staff on many critical issues facing public schools, including threats school officials are receiving.''

The letter went on to compare what parents are doing at these meetings to ''a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.''

On Oct. 4, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo calling on the FBI to meet with state and local law enforcement to address the threats outlined in the association's letter to Biden.

The Department [of Justice] takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate,'' Garland's memo said.

Backlash from the letter and subsequent memo, comparing angry parents to domestic terrorists, caused the National School Boards Association to apologize to its members for sending the letter that sparked outrage.

The association sent out an unsigned memo to its members Oct. 22 saying that the organization ''regrets and apologizes'' for the letter, and vows to make the ''process'' better in the future before such a strongly worded letter goes out.

''To be clear, the safety of school board members, other public-school officials and educators, and students is our top priority, and there remains important work to be done on the issue,'' the memo said. ''However, there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter [to Biden].''

Johnson said parents across the country need to ''wake up'' to what is happening in their districts.

''These are the types of people that President Biden is appointing into government, and I'm hoping that Americans are awakening to the 'urgency of the moment' that we are at a hinge point in history.

''The radical leftists are putting us on a path, or keeping us on a path, maybe to the point of no return. We do need to rise up. Parents have to attend, respectfully, lawfully, break no laws, they have to attend school board meetings, and demand that the school board's listen to their viewpoint, and teach their children, not indoctrinate them.''

