Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Dem Mayors' Border Busing Outrage Hypocritical

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that the outrage expressed by Democratic mayors of big cities for having immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border bused to their communities shows the hypocrisy of Democrats and their policies.

''It's totally hypocritical,'' Johnson said on ''Rob Schmitt Tonight.''

''The governors in Southern, Southwestern states [are] dealing with about 7,000 people per day that they're encountering, because of [the Biden] administration's open border policy. [They are] processing and dispersing [illegal migrants] all around this country.''

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has been sending busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago over the summer to give those areas a taste of conditions at the border, with record numbers of migrants entering the country illegally every day — almost 2 million so far this fiscal year.

''Before we began busing migrants to New York, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems that come with it,'' Abbott told CNN on Aug. 19.

Mayors of those cities are now calling the influx of immigrants into their communities an emergency.

Declaring a public emergency ''will help us tailor our needs for migrants to provide reception services, respite services, meals, transportation, urgent medical needs, transportation to connect people to resettlement services and the like,'' Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said last week.

Johnson said the mayors' responses have been ''comical.''

''I think it was a brilliant move on the part of Gov. Abbott to really send some of the migrants to [Washington} D.C., to New York, to Chicago, and to listen to the mayor's reaction is just comical if it weren't so sad,'' Johnson said Monday. ''They expect somebody else to take care of this problem, even though it's their political party. It is the president of their party that has caused it.''

Johnson, who is seeking reelection, said that Democrats don't seem to have a problem processing illegal migrants and then dispersing them throughout the country where they want them to go but complain when thousands show up in the big cities they run.

''They just got very efficient at processing and dispersing to all points of America,'' he said. ''It's all OK unless they come to [a] Democrat-controlled city. Then it's a problem again. The hypocrisy is just jaw-dropping. It's just despicable.''

