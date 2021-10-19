Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Border Is 'Crisis of Historic Proportions'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., told Newsmax Tuesday that the problems at the southern border was a “crisis of historic proportions.”

“(Homeland Security) Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas still claims the border is closed,” Johnson said during “Spicer & Co.” Tuesday. “They're just denying reality, it’s a problem that liberals have, they deny reality across the board, but this is a crisis of historic proportions.”

Johnson said that he has learned from retired Border patrol Chief Rodney Scott that there were 400,000 “got-a-ways,” meaning illegal migrants that crossed the border and then disappeared into the United States, this fiscal year, ending Sept. 30.

That number combined with the more than 500,000 illegal migrants that were “dispersed” into the country come up to a total of almost 1 million people in the nation that are tough to keep track of.

“There have been reports of more than 100 countries (that) are represented in the people that have been apprehended, so this is completely out of control,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he is holding a roundtable discussion Wednesday to address all the layers involved with the problem, including gangs, violence, sexual attacks, sexual servitude, drugs, and the other issues faced by the migrants as they make the dangerous trek to the United States.

“These are things that this administration simply is not admitting to, and the news media and social media is not covering,” he said.

Johnson said that the border was under control during the administration of Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump.

“These are their policies. These are self-inflicted wounds,” Johnson said. President Trump, by and large, had the southern border secured. We had stopped the flow of unaccompanied children, of people coming in here, and family units exploiting our asylum laws.”

Johnson said that by reversing Trump’s border policies in his first two days in office, President Biden “blew up” the border, leading to the present crisis.

“It's just been a rolling series of disasters of their own making,” he said. “This is what they (Democrats) want.”

Johnson pointed to the other failures of the Biden administration in its first nine months, including the hurried and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the supply chain problems that are now causing inflation and shortages of many items, and increasing the U.S. debt while making more citizens dependent on the government.

“This is the result,” he said. “I hope Americans are awakening to the disaster that is Democratic governance.”

