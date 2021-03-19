Rep. John Rose to Newsmax TV: Biden Administration Sending 'Mixed Messages' About Border

Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax TV on Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration should stop sending "mixed messages" about the border following Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ visit.

"I think we see the truth seeping out in spite of their best efforts," Rose told "John Bachman Now," "So, what we know is that the crisis at the border, and it is a crisis, having been there and seen it firsthand, is a result of the policies that this administration and the opinions and views that they've announced to the whole world."

Rose went on to say that "it's unfortunate, because the harm that they're putting these folks in that are traveling, trying to get to our Southern border with the promise that they'll be let into the country is really unconscionable, and it's really unfortunate that we are trying to send out these mixed messages. But ultimately I think what folks all around the world are hearing is that our Southern border is open."

When asked about whether cartels and human traffickers have been encouraged by the Biden administration’s messaging, Rose said "what we know is the cartels that engage in human human trafficking and bringing other contraband into the country are profiting from this. And so, the Biden administration policies are enabling them. You know, we saw 100,000 over 100,000 pass through the border that we apprehended just in the month of February. If you do the math on that, that's as much as $400 million in revenue for the cartels, and essentially, we're processing their traffic, their business on the back end."

He added "for many of these migrants, it doesn't end once they make it through the border processing side on the U.S. because the cartels reconnect with many of them, and then they continue to victimize these humans that are being trafficked into our country."

Rose went on to say that "eventually these folks make their way into the interior of the country where they put burdens on local governments, on local nonprofits. They consumed resources that are badly needed, particularly in this pandemic, to deal with the crisis that we're already facing. And so and then, ultimately, the long term impact is that these folks, many of them are going to live in the shadows.

"You're going to depress wage rates for legal American citizens, and the devastation and the cost that is, you know, ultimately going to be faced by communities all across our country," he said. "It's really, you know, indefensible in my view, and so we do have a crisis at the border. The answer is that we need to send the message loudly and clearly that if you want to come to the United States, you need to follow the legal path to citizenship and to enter this country."

Rose concluded, "we need to really re-secure our Southern border, re-implement the policies that we saw that worked during the Trump administration."

