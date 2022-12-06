John Carter Cash to Newsmax: Faith Helped Father Survive

The Johnny Cash documentary, entitled "Johnny Cash: The Redemption Of An American Icon," will be given a nationwide theatrical release on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After that, the movie will likely appear on a streaming service at some point, according to Cash's son, John Carter Cash.

John predicts moviegoers will appreciate some of Johnny Cash's signature moments as a showman, singer, and songwriter. They'll also be introduced to the more personal side of perhaps the most iconic rock-country performer in American music history.

"My father was nonjudgmental and open-minded. He was loving. His life was founded on faith," John told Newsmax on Tuesday while appearing on "American Agenda." "I feel like the people who think they know Johnny Cash will walk away from this film and learn something for which they had no idea."

There are a plethora of Johnny Cash-themed documentaries and movies, conceded John Carter Cash — including the highly acclaimed biopic "Walk The Line" film from 2005.

"There's a lot of truth there," said John, regarding previous documentaries and films depicting the life of his father, who overcame addiction and isolation at the height of his fame.

For the new Cash biopic, though, John says audiences will quickly realize that Johnny Cash's "underlined value system ... was the source of his redemption."

"My father went through a really dark period in the 1960s," John said.

But after weathering that storm, the performer made a promise to God that faith would restore his pride and carry him forward.

"He came back from being a sinner," said John, while adding that moviegoers will learn a lot about Johnny Cash's transformative relationship with evangelist Billy Graham.

"I feel like people can connect to my dad on many levels," said John. "He was more of a St. Peter than a St. Paul ... he was always rising back up from his struggles."

In terms of the Cash songs featured, John said classics such as "Big River" and "The Man Comes Around" garner considerable mention in the documentary.

"My dad was the consummate poet," said John, when discussing this "faith-based" documentary for moviegoers. "I personally love the songs of his own composition."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!