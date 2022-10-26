×
Tags: johnfetterman | mehmetoz | debate | pennsylvania

Rep. Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: Fetterman Makes Biden Look Like Churchill

By    |   Wednesday, 26 October 2022 10:07 PM EDT

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., decried on Newsmax Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's Tuesday debate performance.

"John Fetterman is the only American politician who makes Joe Biden sound like Winston Churchill," Gaetz said in his "Prime News" appearance.

The congressman pointed out that while he wants to be "empathetic to stroke victims ... it doesn't make you a bad person if you don't want a stroke victim to be your neurosurgeon or your airplane pilot or your Uber driver or your lawyer or your senator.

"At the end of the day, I think it is selfish that John Fetterman is doing this," Gaetz continued, "because he's not going to be able to articulate any of his policy views. He's not going to be able to advocate forcefully on behalf of his constituents to federal agencies when they need help from the VA or with colleagues.

"The reason the Democratic Party is willing to accept John Fetterman in the Senate is because they're willing to accept Joe Biden in the White House. It makes you wonder what's next: Biden-Fetterman 2024, with the slogan 'recover with us.'"

During the debate, Fetterman was provided with closed captioning. But following a slew of gaffes, his campaign, according to the Washington Examiner, claimed the closed captioning was "filled with errors." Still, Nexstar Media, who hosted the debate, pushed back, stating the closed-captioning system "functioned as expected."

