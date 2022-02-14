Nunes to Newsmax: Durham Probe Will Bring 'More' Indictments Against Clinton Campaign

Former Republican California Rep. Devin Nunes told Newsmax that Special Counsel John Durham's findings regarding Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign paying an internet company to "infiltrate" servers at Trump Tower and the White House could bring about "many, many, more" indictments.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling:The Balance," Nunes, who now heads Trump Media & Technology Group, says the questions that remain are "what did [Hillary Clinton know, and when did she know it?"

"Durham is going to have to run a perfect investigation here, Nunes continued. "He's got to wrap up all the people that were involved. Remember, we made 14 criminal referrals [to the Department of Justice]; that doesn't mean just 14 people. So [Durham] has to go through and look at all of that. He's already indicted one of the Clinton's lawyers — others seem to be in trouble; high-level DNC lawyers seemed to be in trouble. So it'll all be dependent at the end of the day, what did she know, and when did she know it? That's really what it comes down to. And it also is going to depend on what indictments Durham continues to bring. My assessment is it looks like there's going to be many, many more, but we just don't know yet."

According to the New York Post, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaking on Durham's investigation, noted that there was spying on the Trump Tower and White House servers.

"Yep, there was spying going on," Jordan said, "and it was worse than we thought because they were spying on the sitting ​president of the United States. And it goes right to the Clinton campaign. So God bless John Durham​."

