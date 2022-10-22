×
Tags: john zogby | elections | midterm | polls

Pollster John Zogby to Newsmax: Races Remain Too 'Volatile' to Call

dr. mehmet oz waves leaving the stage during a save america rally
Dr. Mehmet Oz (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 22 October 2022 11:12 AM EDT

Momentum is shifting toward Republicans campaigning for the upcoming midterm elections as it shifted toward Democrats after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, but most races remain too close to call, pollster John Zogby told Newsmax on Saturday.

"I think we have one or maybe two more lifetimes to go between Nov. 8," Zogby, the founder of the Zogby International Polls and a senior partner at John Zogby Strategies, told Saturday's "Wake Up America." "It's volatile. These are very close races."

Even when numbers are shown to be shifting, radical changes are not seen, he added.

"We're all going between one and two points and three points to a deficit," Zogby said.

And some races, he said, are turning out to be a surprise as a result, he added, pointing out Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, "wasn't on anybody's radar screen as having any potential trouble, but now, according to The Des Moines Register poll, that's a 3-point race with momentum toward the Democrats.

"It's way too soon to call any winners here," according to Zogby.

Meanwhile, Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign adviser, was also on the program and noted, across the county there will likely be a tightening of support for a number of individuals.

"The Senate is being discussed quite a bit, but watch the governors' races," he said, adding there are several key races in places like Ohio, where GOP Gov. Mike DeWine is facing a strong challenge from former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hopes to become the state's first female governor.


307
Saturday, 22 October 2022 11:12 AM
