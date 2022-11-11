Pollster Zogby to Newsmax: Won't Be a Mandate to Federalize Election Rules

Even though counting delays are happening once again in a handful of states, delaying official elections results, there won't likely be a mandate to federalize a set of rules concerning how states handle elections, pollster John Zogby said on Newsmax Friday.

"It's in the original Constitution that the behavior of voting, voting counting rules, are the bastion of the states," Zogby, senior analyst at Zogby Strategies and Zogby Analytics, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." I don't think that there is going to be any mandate to federalize, or for that matter, to nationalize a set of rules."

However, he noted that there have been attempts in the past to affect rules on voting, "obviously with civil rights in the 14th Amendment," but now, "I don't know that there's enough of a stomach for taking power away from the states. I think that would just be too controversial."

His comments come as Arizona's ballots are still being counted. This leaves the race for the U.S. Senate, and its majority control in question, as the winner in the race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly and GOP challenger Blake Masters has not yet been decided. Further, the highly watched gubernatorial race between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs remains in the air.

Nevada's results are also not in with incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, still trailing in her race against Republican Adam Laxalt. Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak is also in a tight race for reelection against Las Vegas-area Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who was in the lead Thursday.

Zogby noted that in Arizona, Kelly is in the lead and that is "likely, somewhat likely to win," which would give Democrats their 49th seat in the Senate.

The vote count in Maricopa County is still slow, but Zogby pointed out that the election is close, and "there's an awful lot of scrutiny going on, so folks are going to take their time."

It was anticipated that the races would be close, and there would be some states where the ballots were not counted quickly, he said.

Meanwhile, Laxalt is holding a lead in Nevada, so if he takes that seat and Kelly wins in Arizona, that will leave the runoff in Georgia between Republican Herschel Walker and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock the pivotal race for who controls the Senate, said Zogby.

