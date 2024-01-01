Zogby, Collins to Newsmax: Biden 'in Trouble' With Must-Win Groups

John Zogby, senior analyst at Zogby Strategies, and Doug Collins, former Republican Georgia congressman, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's reelection bid is "in trouble" with some must-win demographic groups.

"First of all, the president's in trouble," Zogby said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "Now, will he be in trouble 11 months from now? I don't know, but what they say [the numbers] is that the president is bleeding support. Behind that overall approval rating are the numbers that we just saw about the old Obama coalition actually falling apart.

"Remember, Mr. [Barack] Obama won in 2008 and again in 2012 on a coalition of younger voters, Hispanic voters, Black voters, women voters. The president is hurting among all of those. It's stunning to think that a Democratic president is not getting 90% of the Black vote; polls are showing him among 53%, 54% of the Black vote.

"Among Hispanic voters, a Democrat needs to count on 65%, 66% of Hispanics; the fact that Biden is getting 35% according to this poll and losing is really problematic for him."

Zogby was referring to a new NBC poll that shows Biden's approval rating at 40%, the lowest for an incumbent heading into an election year.

Collins said that a potential reason for Biden's poor performance among minority voters who came to the U.S. legally is that "they're leaving countries in which rule of law does not exist."

"This is part of the problem that we're seeing right now in certain parts of our country, in some cities that are run by liberals, where they just ignore the rule of law," Collins said. "And that's why you're seeing crime spike up, that's why you're seeing true criminal justice reform is not being done. But you're seeing these folks come here thinking that they're getting a better life, a better economic shot, and when they're getting here they're seeing that the borders are open, that there's no rule of law, which is important for a civil society.

"Biden has a lot of problems across the board in many demographics, but especially folks who have come here legally don't like to see what's actually happening at the border, and those are looking at it saying, I'm not safe here and I'm being put into a second-class citizenship perspective because I came legally while these other people came illegally. I think that's affecting and I think you'll see it play out further in the Democratic and Republican race as we get closer to November."