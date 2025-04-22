John Yep to Newsmax: Almost No Chance of US Pope

There is little chance of an American cardinal being chosen Pope, John Yep told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The CEO and president of Catholics for Catholics told "Wake Up America" that "it happens every conclave. We all get our hopes up that we are going to have a gringo American up there to ascend the seat of Peter, but almost for sure it is not going to happen."

However, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who is American, is basically running the show during this important period, as he is the interim head of the Vatican until a new Pope is selected.

Yep explained that "he is organizing all the lead-up meetings, where all the cardinals are gathering from around the world to have this important time to discuss who is the next guy" to be Pope.

He added that "it is important that they are all together to have this time and not have a rushed decision.

C.J. Doyle, executive director of the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts said regarding the election of the next Pope that "conservatives are prudently concerned" because 109 of the 135 cardinal electors who will be voting were appointed by Pope Francis, a progressive supporter.

However, Doyle pointed out that "54 [of those appointed by Francis] are from the Third World, and we know Catholics from the Third World are not quite as invested in progressive ideology as Catholics in the First World," so this might balance out a little bit the fact that so many were appointed by Francis.

Doyle stressed that "anyone who says they know what will happen [regarding the selection of the next Pope] is not being candid."

But the fact that the Third World cardinals will be more conservative on social, cultural, and moral issues will temper the progressive influence, as will the fact that many cardinals who are not particularly conservative are suffering from Francis fatigue in that they thought he went too far in many of his progressive reforms, Doyle said.

