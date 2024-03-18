Catholic Leader to Newsmax: Prayer Rally For Trump at Mar-a-Lago

A Catholic group is holding a national prayer event at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday because it believes Trump "is the one that best represents what we believe in the values we hold close to us," the group's leader, John Yep, told Newsmax on Monday.

The "Catholic Prayer for Trump" sponsored by Catholics for Catholics, of which Yep is CEO, will feature speakers such as conservatives Jack Posobiec and Michael Knowles, former Trump adviser Roger Stone, and retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser in the Trump administration.

The event is on the same day as the Feast of Saint Joseph, which honors the husband of the Virgin Mary and earthly father of Jesus.

"It's election season [and] so many groups now are endorsing different candidates all across the country," Yep told "Newsline." "As Catholics, when we endorse somebody, let's just do it in the way that we always do it, with prayer and our support, and that's precisely what we're doing.

"It's clear this is a black-and-white election. If you are a Catholic in good standing with what the church has always taught in 2,000 years, it's pretty obvious that President Trump is the one that best represents what we believe in [and] the values we hold close to us."

Yep said there are four significant issues that Catholics are concerned about: weaponization of the federal government against faith-based groups and political opponents, the fight for life, human trafficking, and parental rights.

"These are four issues that Donald Trump really represents as our best option to defend these human rights," Yep said. "Look at the issues that Americans are concerned about. The border and what's happening on the border, the human trafficking crisis. When you talk about good versus evil, you cannot look at that crisis and not say, there is some evil, serious evil going on. Or even on the abortion issue. We are going to show the American people what Catholics are concerned about."

Yep added Trump and former first lady Melania Trump have been invited to the event and "there is a very good chance they will show up as well."

