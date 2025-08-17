John Torres to Newsmax: Deportation Numbers Show Enforcement Working

Reports that an estimated 1.6 million immigrants have been deported so far this year demonstrate that enforcement of federal immigration laws is working, John Torres, a former ICE acting director, told Newsmax, Sunday.

"[This] clearly demonstrates to me that the enforcement of the laws that are on the books is working, as well as creating a deterrence, so that the people who are thinking about coming here are going to stop and think twice," Torres said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

He noted that many immigrants already in the country are leaving voluntarily after recognizing that ICE agents are actively patrolling and pursuing priority cases.

Torres also confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security counts self-deportations as part of the total figure.

"That is a program that used to be the CBP One app, which now can allow those who want to go back on their own to take DHS up on their offer," he said. "That comes along with a cash incentive to go back voluntarily of their own free will, at their own accord."

The agency is also in the middle of a large-scale hiring effort, with more than 100,000 people applying to join ICE.

Torres said the level of interest reflects public support for law enforcement and border security.

"They voted for law and order. They voted for a secure border," he said. "You have a lot of people who are willing to join ICE, work for Homeland Security, and work specifically on these priority cases, looking at the most serious convicted felons, criminals, as well as potential terrorists."

Asked about growing opposition from some Democratic mayors and city officials, Torres warned that obstructing ICE operations could lead to serious consequences.

"It is one thing to say that they will not help ICE, cooperate with ICE. It is entirely something different to impede ICE and obstruct justice, because that is a federal felony," he said.

He added that the Justice Department could pursue charges against individuals who actively attempt to block federal immigration enforcement.

