John Schneider to Newsmax: DirecTV Decision Exposes 'Hypocrisy'

Filmmaker and musician John Schneider on Monday blasted the "hypocrisy" of DirecTV dropping Newsmax from its platform, predicting pushback from lawmakers, and that the public will win out.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Schneider said "our narrative is the truth."

"What an amazing display of hypocrisy we are living in right now, with this whole AT&T nonsense with regard to Newsmax," he said. "The great thing about it is that lies can't stand the truth. … Lies are desperately afraid of the truth. The truth is not afraid of anything."

Schneider said the "noise" from lawmakers and the public over the deplatforming "will make a difference."

"The left has to realize — and AT&T, specifically, has to realize — that they don't get to choose who was entitled to the First Amendment," he said. "It's not up to them. The First Amendment has already given us the right of free speech, but I'm going to look at this a little differently because we can't expect the enemy to help us perpetuate our narrative. Our narrative is the truth. We are fair. We are truth."

Schneider said he is urging lawmakers to "force AT&T to do the right thing."

"We were at the precipice of something grand here," he said. "I believe they are so arrogant in their hypocrisy … I do believe that that truth will win out. Truth always wins out, light always wins out.

"So we've got to stay verbal about this. We've got to make our opinion known at AT&T, at DirecTV. We need to let them know that if they don't, then we will leave.

"We have the power because we are the consumer," he added, suggesting the message should be: "If you don't put Newsmax back on, we are leaving. Give them a date. And then on that date, let's destroy their viewership."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax. com.