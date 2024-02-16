John Schneider to Newsmax: New Song Valentine to US

Actor and country music star John Schneider told Newsmax on Friday his new song, "She's Worth It," which was released Wednesday, is a Valentine's Day gift to the United States.

"I'm trying to remind people, especially young people who have been, I don't want to say educated, because they haven't been; they've been uneducated about the history of the greatest country the world has ever known ...," Schneider told "American Agenda," "freedom isn't free. It's up to you and me, for I believe she's worth it.

"This song is a call to action. The chorus says, 'That's why we won't give up. Hell, no. In this lost world, she's our hero.' I want to instill in people the importance of patriotism. The beauty of America. ... It's a duty. It's a right. It's an obligation to stand for her and fight because she's our nation."

Schneider, best known for playing Bo Duke in the TV series "The Dukes of Hazzard," which ran from 1979-85, said the U.S. is "going away one idiotic move at a time" and that it's not going to save itself.

"We have got to educate our young folks, and I mean today," Schneider said. "We've got to remind people or let them know that they do, in fact, live in the single greatest country the world has ever seen.

"We have the most wonderful, amazing document known to man — other than the Bible, of course: the Constitution. I say in the song, 'Constitution, it isn't just a word. It's the glue that holds the whole thing together.'

"Those who are saying the Constitution is a is an archaic document that needs to be replaced, these are enemies of the greatest country the world has ever known. And it's up to us to have a voice. ... We have an obligation to use it. So that's what this song is about."

Schneider made headlines recently when asked about pop music icon Beyonce dipping her toes into country music and how "the lefties in the entertainment industry just won't leave any area alone" and "have to seize control over every aspect." Schneider was criticized for saying, "They've got to make their mark, like a dog at a dog walk park. You know, every dog has to mark every tree; so that's what's going on here."

Saying that although Beyonce "has one of the greatest voices since Whitney Houston, country music is different. ... People think that country music is much easier. Was Johnny Cash the greatest singer ever? No. Was Johnny Cash one of the greatest storytellers ever? Absolutely. ... I think that's great [what Beyonce is doing] and I hope she listens to my song."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com