Rep. John Rose to Newsmax: Senate GOP 'Folded' on DHS Funding

Senate Republicans "folded" to Democrats by passing legislation that would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security but withhold key funding from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America Early," Rose sharply criticized the agreement, arguing it delivers a win to Democrats at the expense of border security and public safety.

"I am very disappointed to see the Senate Republicans, in particular, capitulate after this long period of time," Rose said, adding that the deal fails to fully fund Customs and Border Protection and ICE — agencies he called essential to protecting Americans.

While the legislation would ensure Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers receive pay after disruptions that led to long airport lines, Rose said the compromise reflects priorities he described as misplaced and driven by Democrats.

"In the end, they have given the Democrats what they've been working for," he said, accusing the left of prioritizing policies that weaken immigration enforcement while "fighting for illegal immigrants that have committed crimes in our country, putting them ahead of the safety and security of the American people."

The Tennessee Republican also blasted Senate leadership for leaving Washington for a two-week recess without resolving broader funding disputes or passing additional measures he said are critical to national security.

"They're going to go home ... when their work is not done," Rose said, calling on lawmakers to remain in session until the government is fully funded and border enforcement agencies are properly supported.

Rose framed the standoff as part of a broader pattern, pointing to what he described as repeated Democrat-driven shutdown crises in recent months.

"This is the third [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer shutdown," he said, arguing Democrats have used government funding battles as leverage to advance what he characterized as a "defund the police" agenda.

The congressman acknowledged that ensuring TSA agents are paid is important, particularly as travelers face long delays at airports nationwide. However, he maintained that the larger issue — securing the border and enforcing immigration law — should not have been sidelined.

President Donald Trump has also weighed in, announcing plans to take executive action to ensure TSA workers are paid, a move Rose said may provide temporary relief but does not absolve Congress of its responsibility.

"We have a Constitution, and it sets forth that Congress has to do its job," Rose said, warning that any executive workaround could face legal challenges.

Looking ahead, Rose urged voters to hold Democrats accountable in upcoming elections, arguing they bear responsibility for the funding impasse and the resulting disruptions.

"The Democrats in the House ... they're the ones that created the lines," Rose said. "They're the ones that created the risks that we've seen in some cases, come home to roost. And they're the ones that are responsible for the shutdown and the failure to fund the government.

"And I hope that the voters of this country take note of that."

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