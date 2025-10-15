WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: john rose | government | shutdown | democrats | congress | political | progressives

Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Democrats Using Shutdown for Political Gain

By    |   Wednesday, 15 October 2025 08:07 AM EDT

Democrats are keeping the government shut down to score political points and "putting Americans in harm's way" to advance their progressive agenda, Rep. John Rose told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Well, I think we heard [Vermont Independent Sen.] Bernie Sanders said this, that if they reopen the government, that they'll lose their leverage," the Tennessee Republican said in an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"They're trying to achieve political gains for the progressive left, and they're willing to put Americans in harm's way to do that, and that's really sad," he added.

The Senate on Tuesday failed to reach the 60 votes needed to advance the House-passed bill to end the government shutdown and extend funding into next month, with no new Democrats offering their support.

House Democrats returned to Washington on Tuesday in hopes of pressuring GOP leadership to call the chamber back into session, but Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reiterated that he won't call the House back until Senate Democrats vote to end the shutdown.

Rose blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for bowing to pressure from the party's left flank, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., saying Schumer's refusal to allow votes on a stopgap funding bill has prolonged the shutdown.

"Chuck Schumer has voted for innumerable continuing resolutions over the years. Now he chooses not to vote for one," Rose said.

"It's because he feels the pressure from his political left... and he's bowing to that pressure and putting Americans in harm's way in the process," the congressman added.

Rose said House Republicans acted weeks ago to pass a measure funding the government, paying troops, and maintaining essential benefits, but he pointed out that Democrats in the Senate "made the decision" to block the measure.

Rose said he hopes growing public pressure will force Democrats to relent.

"As the call from the American people increases and the calls grow louder, the Democrats [will] listen and let the government reopen," he said.

He also echoed President Donald Trump's criticism of Democrats' spending priorities, saying their push to restore benefits for illegal immigrants comes "at the expense of American taxpayers."

"We're willing to keep the government open and negotiate on issues that are important to Americans," Rose said, "but we're not going to respond to these threats to provide benefits to illegals."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


