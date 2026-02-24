Rep. Rose to Newsmax: State of the Union Is 'Strong and Getting Stronger'

President Donald Trump is leading an American comeback and will highlight a year of economic and border security gains when he delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Rep. John Rose told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This is going to be a great evening," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "I believe President Trump is leading an American comeback. The state of the Union is strong and getting stronger."

Rose said he expects Trump to emphasize what he called a strengthening economy, pointing to job growth, rising wages, and tax relief.

"I think the president will focus on the economy because I think that's his biggest accomplishment today," Rose said.

"We see the economy growing strongly and robustly," he added. "We see workforce participation rising, real incomes rising, and more money going into Americans' pockets, and all of that is leading to a robust revival of the American economy."

Rose credited the Greater Working Americans Tax Cuts Act and the administration's energy policies for helping lower costs and "lowering costs for Americans, bringing the four years of Biden inflation under control, and raising real wages for Americans."

With tax season underway, Rose added that Americans are already seeing the impact.

"We're in tax season. We see the average refund up 11%, and we know that the Working Families Tax Cuts Act put, in the case of Tennesseans, over $11,000 in the pocket of each family of four in Tennessee," he said.

"So it's making a real difference across the country, including in my district back home in Tennessee," the congressman added.

Rose said the address also provides an opportunity to remind Americans of changes at the southern border and on the world stage.

"He came into office, we had runaway illegal immigration at our southern border," Rose said. "In a remarkably short period of time, less than three months, the president stopped the flow of illegals across our southern border to zero.

"We've now had nine months with no catch and release in the country."

He also cited foreign policy developments.

"Eight wars that have been resolved around the world, and a restoration of America's respect among our foreign allies and even our enemies," Rose said, adding that Trump often recaps such accomplishments "with a certain degree of flair."

Looking ahead, Rose said he expects Trump to outline additional steps to address housing affordability, including limiting the role of large institutional investors in the housing market.

"The president is going to talk about getting large institutional investors out of the home-buying business and restoring homeownership to Americans, which I think is a critical thing," he said.

Rose said Republicans in Congress will continue working with the administration to expand economic growth and curb inflation.

"The president is on the right track, and he knows that the way that you contain inflation is to grow the economy robustly, increase the supply of goods and services, and then adopt policies like the all of the above energy policy," he said.

Pointing to lower gas prices, Rose added, "I recently filled up my car for $2.09 a gallon and that savings, if you compare what is the money in my pocket when I fill up, and it's $2.09 a gallon versus $4.09 a gallon, that makes a big difference for everyday Americans."

