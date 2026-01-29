Rep. John Rose to Newsmax: Splitting DHS Funding Risks Shutdown, Hurts Americans

Separating Homeland Security funding from appropriations would send the wrong message to the American people, Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride, Rose warned that a proposed deal to split Homeland Security funding from a larger government spending package would only complicate negotiations and increase the likelihood of a partial government shutdown.

"I think it sends the wrong message. I think it complicates things, frankly," Rose said. "And I think it will lead almost inescapably to a partial government shutdown."

Democrats have signaled they are willing to force a shutdown in protest of funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, despite the fact that ICE is already funded through 2029.

Rose argued the real-world consequences would fall not on ICE, but on critical services Americans rely on daily, including air travel, disaster response, and tax processing.

"It will hurt air travel, FEMA, IRS while the country is recovering from a major winter storm," Rose said, calling the standoff "indefensible."

He accused Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., of once again using a shutdown threat to advance ideological priorities.

"We saw, unfortunately, Chuck Schumer lead the Democrats into a shutdown last fall to try to protect, ostensibly, healthcare for illegal aliens," Rose said.

"Now, they're threatening another shutdown of the government, this time to protect the worst of the worst illegal aliens who are here committing crimes in our country."

Rose said the timing could not be worse, with many parts of the country still dealing with the aftermath of severe winter weather.

"It will invoke and inflict a lot of pain on Americans at a very critical time," he said.

The Tennessee congressman also weighed in on President Donald Trump's renewed economic push ahead of the midterm elections, praising what he called a dramatic turnaround from the Biden-era economy.

Rose credited Trump with containing inflation, boosting growth, and delivering tangible relief to working families.

"Inflation is not entirely gone, but the president didn't set this fire," Rose said, blaming "Democrat runaway spending" under then-President Joe Biden.

He pointed to fourth-quarter growth of 4.4%, the Atlanta Fed's projection of even higher GDP growth, and falling gas prices — including $2.09 per gallon in his home state.

Rose also highlighted real wage growth, tax cuts, and what he predicted would be the largest tax refunds in American history this spring.

"Americans are going to start to feel this in the pocketbook," he said. "And that underscores the great policies this president has been putting in place."

