Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Shutdown Exposed Dems' Deep Divisions

Democrats have no accomplishments to show for the recent government shutdown, and the ordeal exposed deep divisions within the party as the next funding deadline approaches, according to Rep. John Rose on Newsmax on Tuesday.

The shutdown revealed what the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early" is a growing ideological split within the Democratic Party, as there are "self-avowed Marxist communist tendencies" being led by figures such as New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

"It's really frightening and breathtaking," he said. "It will be interesting to see if Democrats are going to let their party be swept in that direction, if they do."

"I think we know from past experience and observation that the Democratic Party may be in its death throes at this point, because the policies that we see from Mamdani and others that they're advancing, they don't work," Rose added.

"We've seen this over and over again throughout the years, you know, play out in other countries that have adopted those kinds of policies," he said.

Meanwhile, the recently ended shutdown was an example of "how little the Democrats care about the American people," according to Rose.

"It's an America-last party," he said. "[It] puts illegals over citizens and criminals over cops and cheaters over hardworking taxpayers at every level."

The shutdown, meanwhile, highlighted "a recurring theme we saw throughout the Biden administration" about how SNAP and other federal programs are being abused, the congressman said, while praising efforts to tighten oversight under President Donald Trump.

"The big, beautiful law that was passed back in June equips the administration with the tools that it needs to start to clean up these problems," he said. "If we do not protect these programs for those who actually need them, then we put people in harm's way."

Rose also addressed the scrutiny over the pending release of the files of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, with Trump endorsing the push to release all of the files, and top Republicans also embracing the move.

Democrats, Rose said, would already have "brought it out" if they could have revealed damaging information on Trump.

"Maybe we should talk about the 26 times that former President Bill Clinton flew with Epstein," he said, adding there "are plenty of questions that have never been answered" about Democrats "in cahoots with Epstein."

