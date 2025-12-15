Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Dems' Gun Blame 'Tired Refrain' After Brown Shooting

Democrats blaming President Donald Trump and gun rights for violent attacks are simply repeating "a tired refrain," Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Monday.

Rose appeared on "Wake Up America Early" as the manhunt continued after Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, that left two people dead and nine wounded.

Rose pushed back after host Alex Kraemer played remarks from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., accusing Trump of making violence "more likely" and pointing to changes Murphy said involved gun policy and federal grant programs.

Rose rejected the argument, saying blame should be placed on "radical individuals who are wanting to commit these crimes," not law-abiding gun owners.

"We already have — and we see some of the strictest gun laws in Rhode Island," Rose said, arguing that restrictions "clearly" are not the solution and that "taking guns away doesn't stop violence."

Rose instead linked public safety to border and immigration policy, saying the U.S. has "welcomed people into the country that aren't accepting of our values," and calling for reforms that prioritize assimilation and contributions to American civic life.

Kraemer referenced Trump's effort to restrict entry from countries tied to terrorism, calling it "a good first step," as Rose argued Western nations must be "welcoming of immigrants" who want to "become part of the culture and civilization" — not "tear it down."

Kraemer noted Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said a detained "person of interest" was being released as investigators followed leads and reviewed evidence.

Rose said outrage over the pace of the investigation is understandable but urged patience while law enforcement proceeds "carefully and methodically" so the case holds up in court.

Reports on the Brown shooting said investigators released surveillance imagery of a suspect dressed in black and masked, and later acknowledged the detained person of interest was released because evidence pointed elsewhere, leaving the shooter still at large.

As the investigation continues, Rose said Americans should reject political finger-pointing after tragedies and focus instead on securing communities and holding perpetrators accountable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com