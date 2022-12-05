John Paul Mac Isaac to Newsmax: Twitter Report Is 'Smoking Gun' for Justice

The report released last week through Twitter on the company silencing news about the contents of a laptop owned by President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden could prove a "smoking gun" that will allow justice to be pursued, John Paul Mac Isaac said on Newsmax on Monday.

"I think Friday was the closest I've been to justice since my ordeal started," Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer repair store owner who came into possession of the laptop after it was dropped off at his business, told Newsmax's "National Report." "Those texts and that information coming out was vindication for me. It shows what I felt this whole time, especially when I watched the collusion that took place."

Mac Isaac, who turned the computer over to Rudy Giuliani, who was then attorney for former President Donald Trump, was contracted by Hunter Biden to repair the laptop. It was ultimately left and never paid for and became the property of the repair shop in April 2019.

Mac Isaac told Newsmax he knew there had to be collusion to shut down the New York Post's story, as mentions of it were stifled quickly.

Revelations, including from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that law enforcement and federal agencies reached out in the summer of 2020 before the laptop story to stop mentions of the story, were vindicated in last week's report on Twitter, Mac Isaac added.

Twitter owner Elon Musk, who released the documents leading to the bombshell report released on Twitter on Friday, is teasing that there is more information to come out, but Mac Isaac said he and many others have noticed that the mainstream media is still steering clear of the story.

"It's deja vu all over again," said Mac Isaac. "I think, what, seven seconds were discussed over the weekend on all the major news outlets."

What's happening, he said, is that the mainstream and social media outlets "don't want to admit that they're wrong."

"They're getting caught in a lie, and nobody wants to admit that they got caught in a lie," Mac Isaac said. "So I understand why they're being silent. I just think that the longer they stay silent, the longer they refused to cover the story, the quicker the credibility is going to fly out the window."

