Hunter Biden Laptop Repairman to Newsmax: Lawsuits Demand Accountability

John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman who turned Hunter Biden's laptop over to the FBI, said Monday on Newsmax that he's filed defamation lawsuits against several entities because he wants to seek accountability from "those who slandered me" and because he's been labeled as a traitor.

"On October 14 (2020) when the New York Post ran the story, my information was leaked, and pretty much right out of the gate, I was labeled a hacker and then an agent of [Vladimir] Putin or part of a Russian disinformation campaign," Mac Isaac said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Last week, Mac Isaac filed a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against CNN, The Daily Beast, Politico, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., saying they had falsely accused him of spreading Russian propaganda by surrendering the laptop.

Mac Isaac last year sued Twitter but was not successful and was ordered to pay the social media giant's legal bills for about $175,000.

This time, he is backed by The America Project, a nonprofit that was founded by Trump loyalists Army Gen. Michael Flynn, his brother, Joe Flynn, and businessman Pat Byrne.

"I first went after Twitter because if I ever wanted to rebuild my computer business, having a label of hacker over my head means just that's never going to happen," Mac Isaac told Newsmax. "I got destroyed by Twitter. The judge was replaced with an Obama-appointed judge and the case was thrown out."

He added that he never thought he would again have the chance to seek accountability against "those who slandered me," until the America Project stepped in last month and offered to sponsor his lawsuit.

Mac Isaac said he wanted to go after Schiff because "he was quite quick to go on CNN and tell their viewers that this was all coming out of the Kremlin and I was part of a Russian disinformation campaign." But, "the notion of me contributing or working with a foreign power to interfere with a national election, I mean, that's being labeled a traitor, and I can't have that. I won't stand for that," he said.

The one-time computer repair shop owner closed his Delaware business shortly after the news came out.

"I just don't want too many people to know where I live or how to get ahold of me, so it's not something I advertised," he said. "I'm doing odd jobs here and there, but lately, I've been focused on these lawsuits. A lot of my energy is focused on getting my book published and holding those accountable. What happened in October 2020 should never happen again."

Mac Isaac also insisted that there has been a "coordinated, colluded effort" between the mainstream and social media to interfere with the 2020 election and to "prevent a story with actual consequences from reaching the American people."

"I want to figure out who's at the bottom of that, who gave the marching orders and who told the 51 intelligence experts that this was a Russian disinformation campaign, and to who told the mainstream and legacy media to perpetuate this narrative that this was all coming from the Kremlin," said Mac Isaac. "I want to get to the bottom of it, and I think I owe it to the American people to get to the bottom of it."

He added that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate in 2020 that the FBI had approached Facebook, Google, and Twitter to warn of a "massive dump of documents to be released before shortly before the election and to be on the lookout because it's going to be coming from a foreign power."

"This happened a week after I mailed the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani's office, so the FBI was in on it," said Mac Isaac. "The FBI was in on it. The DOJ has been in on it. Who else is on it? We need to figure this out because this is not how we elect our officials."

