John Paul Mac Isaac to Newsmax: New Hunter Biden Data Did Not Come From Me

John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer shop owner who obtained the infamous Hunter Biden laptop, insisted on Newsmax Thursday that newly discovered deleted data from a hard drive could not have come from the files he had under his original custody, because the "math doesn't add up" on the size of the files.

"I know there's been a lot of speculation about 450 gigs of newly discovered deleted data off of a hard drive, claiming to come from my original custody," Mac Isaac told Newsmax's "National Report."

"I argue that statement, mainly because the original laptop only had a 250 gig drive, and I was able to recover 220 gigs of data off of it…the math doesn't add up."

Mac Issac added that there have been many items done through "Photoshop, creative people out there that have been doctoring things and putting things out on the internet to muddy the waters claiming to be from the laptop."

But he told Newsmax that while he's not saying the newly discovered data isn't real, his concern is that "it is stated that it is reportedly coming from a drive that was in my custody, and it's not physically possible."

Conservative activist Jack Maxey, who gave Hunter Biden's laptop to lawmakers and news outlets, said earlier this month that he's recovered more than 120,000 deleted emails, 80,000 images, and much more new data from the laptop.

Maxey, a former researcher for Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, also told The Daily Mail that he's fled to Switzerland "so we could do a forensic examination of Hunter's laptop safely in a country that still respects human liberty."

Mac Isaac told Newsmax that Maxey may have left the country after acquiring the data from another laptop or even from a hacked iCloud account.

"I just know that Hunter Biden signed a document that if he didn't collect his products and his equipment in 90 days, it became my property," said Mac Isaac.

"After several failed attempts he never collected and never paid. So I lawfully acquired that laptop and it became my property. If there's another laptop out there that wasn't lawfully acquired, the waters are being muddied with it, then that could jeopardize any efforts that I've made to protect and preserve the integrity drive."

Mac Isaac, meanwhile, told Newsmax he's shut down his shop in Wilmington after being targeted with threats after the news broke in The New York Post about the Biden laptop he came to possess.

He also recalled how quickly the story was shut down on Twitter and other social media outlets, when asked his opinion about billionaire Elon Musk's offer to buy the platform.

"I woke up on October 14, 2020, to my phone blowing up because my information has been leaked from the New York Post articles, so people instantly made the connection," he said. "By, I think it was about nine o'clock in the morning, it all stopped. It was like this collaborative effort to shut down social mainstream media and it worked. Anybody who tried to even voice at the subject on Twitter was denied, even in private messaging."

Mac Isaac said he had been trying to get out of turning over the laptop without having his information to reveal.

"I had a business to run," he said. "That didn't last too much longer. I didn't want to leave my community, which I ultimately had to. It was astonishing to me that there was such a collaborative effort to shut (this) down."

Mac Isaac added that the threats against his life started with the Post breaking its stories.

"It started to escalate to the point where by the end of the evening, I was pretty scared for my safety, and I really didn't know what to do," he said. "Nobody had coached me on any of this. And I so I called Bob Costello, who was really Rudy Giuliani's lawyer, and he was a gentleman that I mailed the drive to in the first place…he really saved the day."

He then started having a police presence at the shop, but after a series of odd occurrences, matters came to the point that by November 2, less than a month later, he decided he could no longer keep his business open because of the risk to his safety.

"I've shut down my business, and 23 days later, I fled the state," Mac Isaac said.

