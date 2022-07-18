John Ondrasik to Newsmax: Song's Proceeds to Go to Group Aiding Ukrainians

Can one man save the world? Singer John Ondrasik, aka Five for Fighting, told Newsmax on Monday he thinks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy just might be able to.

On ''Spicer & Co.,'' Ondrasik said he has a new song out called ''Can One Man Save the World?'' All proceeds from downloads of the song, an ode to Zelenskyy, will go to help the Ukrainian people through the Save Our Allies organization.

''I think we all were taken aback when our government offered him a plane ticket to basically leave his people and he said, 'No, send me some Stingers,' knowing full well that likely he and his family, his wife and children, would be killed in the next few days,'' the Grammy-nominated artist said.

''We haven't seen that kind of spine in Western leadership in a generation or so, and certainly it's not just President Zelenskyy. It's his wife. It's the Ukrainian people, which I saw firsthand when I visited Kyiv to make this video.''

Ondrasik said he filmed the video for the song in the ruins of an airport with the Ukrainian Orchestra.

''It was surreal, it was heartbreaking, it was inspiring,'' he said. ''You know, we played in front of the Maria, which is the largest cargo plane in the world, which is the symbol of Ukrainian independence that Putin destroyed in the outset of the war to try to gut their will.

''Of course, it didn't work, but to be able to have that orchestra in front of that destroyed plane symbolizing the Ukrainian people and their strength and fortitude was incredibly emotional.''

While the video was being made, Ondrasik said that a Ukrainian general came by and asked to hear the song.

''There were tears and there's hugs and all this emotion and it really hits you, what's happening in this country,'' the platinum-selling performer said. ''The fact that they are fighting for their survival and they're one of us — they're humans, just like us.''

''I was honored to be allowed to go there and to film on this hallowed ground,'' partnering with the humanitarian organization Save Our Allies, the singer pledged that ''every penny we make on this song'' will go to the group to aid its operations in Ukraine.

''You can get a lot of humanitarian aid to Kyiv, but to get it out to the east, where the war zone is, it's hard,'' Ondrasik said. ''They [Save Our Allies] have very good relationships with the Ukrainian military and the government, which allowed the Ukrainians to trust us, to understand that we were doing this for certain reasons.''

''Can One Man Save the World?'' is available for download here.

