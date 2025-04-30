Rep. Moolenaar to Newsmax: China Is Aiding US Adversaries

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., said Wednesday on Newsmax that China is actively supporting nations hostile to the United States and should be treated accordingly, citing China's ties to Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Moolenaar, chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, warned that China has aligned itself with America's top adversaries and should be regarded as a threat to U.S. interests.

Speaking on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Moolenaar pointed to Beijing's support for Russia as it continues its war in Ukraine and its deepening ties with Iran and North Korea.

"Well, you're right. You look at who they're partnering with. It's Russia, North Korea, Iran," Moolenaar said. "They're supplying materials that are used as weapons in Russia, invading Ukraine."

While China maintains an official position of neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, U.S. officials and independent reports have cited a growing flow of dual-use technology and other exports from China to Russia — equipment and resources that can directly support Russia's military efforts. China has also faced international scrutiny for allegedly helping Moscow evade Western sanctions.

Moolenaar referenced the high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which took place just weeks before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"You think about Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the Chinese-hosted Olympics and spending hours together shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine," he said. "So clearly, they are working with our adversaries, and it's important that we treat them as such."

The Michigan Republican said the United States must adopt a tougher stance and shift its investment strategies to prevent aiding China's economy.

"And so that's why I think, you know, President [Donald] Trump is right when he puts out the America First investment policy that encourages investment here in America, rather than funding our adversaries like China," Moolenaar said.

The U.S. has imposed export controls and sanctions to curb China's ability to support Russia's war economy, but concerns persist about the effectiveness and enforcement of those measures.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com