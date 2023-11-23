×
Tags: john mclaughlin | newsmax | donald trump | joe biden

John McLaughlin to Newsmax: No One Can Catch Trump in Primaries

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 23 November 2023 09:30 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden appear to have smooth sailing to their parties' 2024 presidential nominations, and should they face each other again, Trump will win, pollster John McLaughlin told Newsmax on Thursday.

"In our latest national poll of primary voters, we have Donald Trump now at 58%, but we have [Ron] DeSantis at only 11, Nikki Haley at 8, [Vivek] Ramaswamy is at 8; actually, he's a little bit ahead of her," McLaughlin, whose polling firm works for Trump's campaign, told "Eric Bolling The Balance" and guest host Joe Pinion.

"One on one, Trump is crushing DeSantis 75 to 25. They have no place to go."

He said their poll shows Trump with a 49%-43% lead as of Wednesday in a head-to-head matchup with Biden.

"That's a poll with more 2020 Biden voters because it is modeled after the 2020 election than Trump voters, and we're ahead. There's a Biden 2020 voter who's now voting for Donald Trump in '24."

He said the Democrats are panicking, but the only other primary challengers to Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson, can't catch him because he has "a lock on their party."

"He's got the delegates," McLaughlin said. "He's the only one filing in these [primary] races from South Carolina on. He's going to crush Dean Phillips. Dean Phillips gets 3% of the vote. So, it's going to be Trump-Biden again, and Trump will win."
 

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv

Thursday, 23 November 2023 09:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

