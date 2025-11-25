Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Trump's No. 1 Job Is to Keep Americans Safe

When it comes to dealing with Venezuela, President Donald Trump is prioritizing Americans' safety, Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

McGuire said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's regime is illegitimate, criticizing him for the drugs that have been trafficked from Venezuela into the United States, leading to numerous overdoses.

"It's about time we have a president standing up to protect the American people," McGuire said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"More people died from overdose in the United States from 2020 to 2023 than died in World War II," McGuire continued. "These people are doing criminal activities and harming the American people."

"As the commander in chief, President Trump and his administration, their number one job is to keep the American people safe," McGuire added. "We are prepared for whatever comes next."

McGuire said the top priority needs to be keeping Americans protected.

"These cartels are not just poisoning the American people with these drugs that are killing us, but they're robbing and raping and killing the American people," McGuire said. "And they are a terrorist organization."

"I support President Trump's efforts to keep us safe," McGuire added.

McGuire said he has daily discussions in Congress about human trafficking from Venezuela.

"Human trafficking is modern-day slavery," McGuire said. "And they say more people are in slavery today than any time in human history."

"It's evil and it's horrible," McGuire added. "And as a member of Congress, as a Navy SEAL veteran, I'm going to do everything I can to fight that."

