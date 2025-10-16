Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Trump Finding 'Creative Ways' to Support Troops

President Donald Trump continues to "find creative ways" to support troops and the American people despite efforts by Democrats to undermine the administration's success, Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"They want to do everything they can to stop President Trump, but he keeps winning," McGuire said on "Wake Up America."

"We had an epic week," he added.

"He solved eight wars," McGuire said, noting it happened in a period of weeks and months.

"We celebrated the national remembrance of [conservative leader] Charlie Kirk, and he got the Presidential Medal of Freedom, [and Trump is] having success despite the Democrats."

McGuire said Trump located "experimental dollars" to fund the War Department during the government shutdown.

He added that Republicans are working to keep the government operating while Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., presses Democrats to approve a yearlong military funding bill.

"They don't want President Trump to have success," McGuire said.

"He got the working family tax cut — the one, big, beautiful bill — which basically put jet fuel on the American economy, and it got rid of a lot of the woke LGBTQ policies, and they can't stand it," he added.

McGuire also criticized Democrats for opposing Trump's policies and using budget tactics to obstruct him.

"A continuing resolution is discretionary funding, and they're trying to use a CR to impact mandatory spending," he said.

"The Democrats and [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] voted for this CR 38 times, and a lot of the Democrat senators voted for it 13 times as recently as March."

The resolution would continue spending levels from the last administration, but McGuire said Senate Democrats "just can't stand for Trump to have a victory."

Turning to state politics, McGuire said Virginia's upcoming gubernatorial and attorney general races will hinge on what he called a growing backlash to "America last policies."

"It's common sense over nonsense," McGuire said.

"[Virginia GOP Lt. Gov.] Winsome [Earle-] Sears is a great candidate. We've got [GOP lieutenant governor candidate] John Reid and [Attorney General] Jason Miyares for the top three statewide tickets, and they're just tired of the America last policies."

McGuire accused Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is leading in early polls over Earle-Sears, of evading accountability during a recent debate.

"She continues to endorse [Democrat attorney general candidate] Jay Jones, who fantasized about killing the speaker and his two children," said McGuire.

"Politics has no place for people who want to kill other politicians and especially their children."

McGuire said Virginia voters are ready for leadership that restores safety and order.

He added that even some Democrats have started to acknowledge improvements.

"There were Democrats who said, 'This is the first time ever that my kids are playing in their backyards. I haven't heard a gunshot in two weeks,'" McGuire said.

"We're going to make America safe despite the Democrats."

McGuire also praised Miyares, saying he "has done an incredible job" in his current role.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com