Rep. McGuire to Newsmax: Americans Need to Be Vigilant

Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., told Newsmax that Americans should "stay vigilant" following President Donald Trump ordering military strikes to destroy nuclear weapon processing sites in Iran.

McGuire told "Wake Up America" that whether inside the country or abroad, all Americans should be on the lookout for potential terrorist attacks in response. "With the open borders, who knows what terror cells we have in our country? But we've got great law enforcement, FBI, and everybody's gonna work together."

The former SEAL team member said now is the time for Americans to be on high alert. "And I would ask the American people at home and abroad, stay vigilant," he said. "If you see something, say something, and do something, so we can keep all Americans safe wherever they are."

McGuire said he fully supports the president's decision to take action against Iran. Trump told the nation in a late evening address on Saturday that U.S. military forces pulled off a "spectacular military success" and the strikes "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities.

The decision by Trump to order the strikes follows months of attempted negotiations with Iran to convince that nation's leadership to abandon processing material to use to construct nuclear weapons. Israel opened its military strikes on June 12, which led to speculation that U.S. involvement might not be far behind.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com