Rep. John McGuire to Newsmax: Dems, Media Want Trump to Lose War

Democrats and the mainstream media want President Donald Trump and the U.S. to lose the war in Iran, Rep. John McGuire, R-Va., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," McGuire, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a Navy SEAL veteran, pushed back on narratives suggesting the U.S. is faltering in the conflict, arguing instead that American forces have made gains under Trump's leadership.

"No, I think we're achieving a lot," McGuire said. "I mean, even on day one, when they took out so many leaders in one shot, I mean, usually something like that would take a year or years.

"So, we've taken away their command and control. We've taken away their ability to project power. And I think we're winning."

McGuire accused Democrats and what he called the "leftist media" of rooting against the president for political purposes — even if it undermines U.S. interests abroad.

"It seems like the Democrats and the leftist media, they want President Trump to fail, which means they want our country to fail," he told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Alison Maloni.

His remarks come as Democrats in Congress push resolutions aimed at limiting Trump's authority to conduct military operations against Iran without additional approval.

McGuire predicted those efforts would fail again, stressing the importance of unity while U.S. troops remain deployed.

"As a Navy SEAL veteran, we need to all be wearing the same jersey. Right now, it's USA," he said. "We've got men and women in the theater, and we need them to know that what they're doing is important, and we support that effort.

"We can Monday-morning quarterback or play politics later, but we're not done. We're in the middle of this."

The Virginia Republican framed Democrat opposition as part of a broader pattern of what he called "America last" policies, arguing the party has repeatedly blocked critical national security funding.

"It's ridiculous. It's again, it seems like the Democrats always have this 'America last' policy. They keep voting no," McGuire said, referencing the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding standoff.

He warned that withholding funding affects frontline agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol, and cybersecurity teams tasked with detecting threats on U.S. soil — even as concerns grow about terrorism and sleeper cells.

The comments come amid broader tensions in Washington, where Democrats have raised concerns about escalation in the Middle East while Republicans emphasize deterrence and strength.

Trump has maintained that Iran must abandon nuclear ambitions and comply fully with any agreement, backed by a sustained U.S. military presence in the region.

McGuire also pointed to political developments in his home state of Virginia as evidence of voter dissatisfaction with Democrat leadership, criticizing policies he said prioritize government expansion and leniency on crime over public safety and affordability.

"We have got to lock arms. We have got to win the midterms," McGuire said, warning that Democrat control would bring similar policies to Washington.

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